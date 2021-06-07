Irina Shayk: Meet Kanye West's Rumored Girlfriend and Bradley Cooper's Ex

✖

Supermodel Irina Shayk was linked to Kanye West late last month. Shayk, 35, is among the most well-known supermodels in the world, appearing on magazine covers, in campaigns, and on runways worldwide for over a decade. She also previously dated A Star Is Born actor Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares daughter Lea De Seine, who was born in March 2017.

The rumor linking West to Shayk was traced to the Instagram celebrity gossip page, Deux Moi. "Kanye West is now secretly dating Irina Shayk aka Bradley Cooper's baby mama," read an anonymous tip the page received. The person behind the Instagram page asked the tipster, "After further looking into this, I don't know if 'dating' is the right word, but there is perhaps some interest there." The tipster insisted that "dating" was the right word to describe what West, 43, and Shayk are doing, reports the Daily Mail.

West and Kim Kardashian West announced their separation in February. The rapper and Shayk have worked together in the past. She appeared in his 2010 music video "Power," playing an angel. Two years later, she walked the runway as part of West's Fall/Winter fashion collection at Paris Fashion Week. Neither celebrity has commented on the dating rumors.

Shayk was born Irina Valeryevna Shaykhlislamova in Yemanzhelinsk, Russia. In 2007, she appeared in her first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and continued appearing in the magazine until 2015. She was also the cover model for the 2011 issue. She has appeared on magazine covers around the world and has appeared in advertising campaigns for dozens of fashion labels. She also appeared in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. In 2016, she walked in the show when she was six months pregnant with Lea De Seine. She also starred in the 2014 Hercules with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and appeared in an episode of Inside Amy Schumer.

Before dating Cooper, Shayk dated Portuguese soccer star Christiano Ronaldo from 2009 to January 2015. A few months later, she began dating Cooper. Despite both being internationally known stars, Shayk and Cooper managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. Cooper even famously dodged questions about the relationship. There were rumors they got engaged, but those were not true. In June 2019, sources said they decided to break up, but Shayk didn't talk about the split until a January 2020 interview with British Vogue.

"I think we've been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground," Shayk explained. "I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it's just the nature of a human being. Two great people don’t have to make a good couple."

In March, Shayk told Elle she will continue to keep the details of her relationship with Cooper out of the press. "My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private," she said. "It's just a piece of my inner self that I don't want to give away." Shayk said she is "too busy" raising their daughter to care about the gossip. "If they want to write articles [about me], they’re doing their job," she said. "I’m concentrating on my life and my friends. The rest is just noise."