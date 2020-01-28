Irina Shayk Formally Speaks out About Breakup With Bradley Cooper in New Interview

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper‘s split was reported in June 2019 and the couple has kept fairly quiet about the breakup since, but a new interview with Shayk by British Vogue finds the supermodel explicitly discussing her former partner and the time they spent together.

“I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other,” Shayk said. “Life without B is new ground.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it’s just the nature of a human being,” she added. “Two great people don’t have to make a good couple.”

The 34-year-old explained that she developed a toughness growing up in a small town in Russia, which has carried over into her personal life.

“I have a strong personality and I definitely know what I want, and I think some men are scared of that,” the model shared. “If somebody’s out of my life, they’re out of my life and I really cut all the ties, you know? I think some people are really scared of this coldness. I also think not many people know that underneath this there’s a nice, sweet person who cries in interviews.”

Shayk and Cooper were together for four years, and Shayk sparked engagement rumors in December 2016 when she was seen wearing an emerald ring on her left hand. Their daughter Lea was born in March 2017, and the pair now co-parent the 2-year-old.

“It’s hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider,” Shayk said. “Trust me, there are days I wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart.’”

In July 2019, Shayk briefly addressed marriage in an interview for BAZAAR.com‘s digital cover after her split from Cooper was reported.

“Everyone looks at it differently,” she said. “Do I believe in marriage? Yes, of course. I’m not the kind of person who is against it.”

She also discussed raising her daughter amid her busy work schedule, sharing that “there is no real challenge.”

“I really believe if you love something, you can prioritize your time,” Shayk said. “[Motherhood] is just an addition to your life.”

“Women are the ones who can handle everything,” she explained of growing up in Russia. “Women can raise the kids, women can do the job, and when she’s back, she can cook and clean and do the heavy work too!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Steve Granitz