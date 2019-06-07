Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Reportedly Breakup After 4 Years Together

Actor Bradley Cooper and supermodel Irina Shayk have reportedly split after four years together and welcoming a daughter.

Sources told PEOPLE the couple “officially decided” to end their relationship. They are now working on an amicable way to share custody of daughter Lea De Seine, who was born in March 2017. The couple’s representatives have not commented on the split.

The report came just a couple days after a source told Page Six the relationship was on the verge of ending.

“Because of their daughter, they keep trying,” a source told the outlet. “Things are not good. Neither one is happy. The relationship is hanging by a thread.”

An E! News report published this week claimed they were “questioning” their future together.

“They’ve spent time apart to test the waters and see if they are better off,” an insider explained. “They have a lot invested and it’s very difficult to completely walk away from. They are trying out different arrangements and trying to find their way. They love their little girl dearly and that’s not going to change no matter what.”

In October 2018, sources told Page Six the two have been “miserable together” for “months.”

“He doesn’t drink and is into spirituality. She wants to go out,” the source claimed at the time. “She went to Ibiza by her herself for a party that [celebrity photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott] threw.”

Another source who saw them at a restaurant at the time said they were “not looking happy” and “barely spoke to each other at the start of the meal. Halfway though, she started looking off to the side and he was moody.” But another source claimed the reported misery was “not true.”

In recent months, there had been speculation that the couple was on the outs, especially after Cooper’s emotional performance of “Shallow” with his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga at the Oscars. However, Gaga told Jimmy Kimmel there is nothing to the rumors.

“First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet,” the singer said. “And what it has done to pop culture is abysmal. Yes, people saw love and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see. This is a love song. The movie A Star Is Born is a love story.”

Gaga went on to joke that she spent three years touring the world and singing love songs with Tony Bennett.

“When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel,” she told Kimmel. “I’m an artist and I guess we did a good job…fooled ya!”

Cooper, 44, and Shayk, 33, started dating in spring 2015. They had a famously private relationship, with Cooper often dodging questions about his off-screen life during interviews. They never did get engaged, despite rumors. They were seen together at the Oscars together in February.

