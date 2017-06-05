Ireland Baldwin Fires Back At Online Haters With Topless, Tattoo-Filled Photo

Ireland Baldwin is firing back at her critics by unleashing a new topless pic in which she proudly shows off her figure.

On Sunday, the daughter of The Departed actor Alec Baldwin and Hollywood star Kim Basinger revealed a skin-filled snap a week after lashing out at her haters for insulting her body.

The image shows the 21-year-old model shooting a smoldering expression at the camera as she strategically places a hand over her breast. The snap was taken from the left side of her body and gave a full glimpse at her inked up arms as well as a small tattoo under her breast. She was pictured topless on her upper half while wearing a pair of high-waisted denims on bottom.

Last week, the blond beauty shared several other revealing images. She posted the snaps with the purpose of sending a message to all of her body-shamers.

Ireland posted the snap with this note:

“This is who I am, take it or leave. I am not going to be body shamed for being pale or not stick thin. I’m not going to spend hours photoshopping my authenticity away. I’m not going to beat myself up for not looking like someone else. I’m not going to be told that I’m damaged goods because of my tattoos. Most days I’m self-conscious, but today I love every curve and edge.”

“Your body should be treated with dignity and respect it deserves. I want to be as real as possible with everyone that follows me because to be quite honest, what the (sic) is even the point of social media if you can’t be who you truly are? I’m not here to mindf*ck all of you into believing I am something that I’m not.”

“I’m forever on a journey of finding my better self and I will continue to work as hard as I can to make MYSELF proud. Today I hope everyone is proud of who they are and can recognize what they can accomplish!”