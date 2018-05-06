Ireland Baldwin Shows ‘Sundays Are for Nudes’ in New Instagram Snap

Ireland Baldwin shared another nude photo on Instagram, thanks to some expertly placed scratch marks on the image. The photo is part of a recent photoshoot she did for photographer Tyler Kandel.

“Sunday’s are for the nudes,” the 22-year-old wrote in the caption for full-frontal nude. Kandel’s photo is in black and white, and shows Baldwin posing on a beach.

On May 3, Baldwin posted another image from the shoot, showing her wearing just a clinging, wet white T-shirt. She shared another nude image from the shoot on April 30.

This is hardly the first time Baldwin has posed nude and has been open about being happy with her body. For example, last year, she clapped back at body shamers who criticized her for her tattoos and weight.

“Most days I’m self conscious, but today I love every curve and edge. Your body should be treated with the dignity and respect it deserves,” Baldwin wrote in June 2017. “I want to be as real as possible with everyone that follows me because to be quite honest, what the is even the point of social media if you can’t be who you truly are? I’m not here to mindf— all of you into believing I am something that I’m not.”

She continued, “I’m forever on a journey of finding my better self and I will continue to work as hard as I can to make MYSELF proud. Today I hope everyone is proud of who they are and can recognize what they can accomplish!”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said she received an overwhelmingly positive response to the post.

“I just think a lot of people get shamed for being who they are, and there’s nothing wrong with being who you are and looking the way you look, as long as you’re healthy and happy,” Baldwin said last year. “So, I felt the need to say something that week, so I did.”

As for how she stays fit, Baldwin recently told the Today Show she works out “hard” and loves boxing.

“I don’t eat well at all. I go through so many phases. I’m eating more vegan one month, or vegetarian, or I have a burger again,” Baldwin said. “I’m such a foodie. I hate missing out. I hate salad beyond anything in the world. I love my wine. I need to eat fun food.”

Baldwin is the daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger. She also has four half-siblings from her father’s marriage to Hilaria Thomas.

“It’s kind of fun just giving them advice,” Baldwin told Hello Magazine about her relationship with her younger siblings. “It’s just fun to see them grow and they act like me already and I’m like ‘oh god.’”

Photo credit: Instagram / Ireland Baldwin