Ireland Baldwin Reveals Why She Spoke Out Against Body Shaming

After sharing a remarkable anti-body-shaming post, model Ireland Baldwin has dished on what sparked the revelation.

Ireland, who is the daughter of actor Alec Baldwin and Batman star Kim Basinger, went off on body shamers with body-positive post on Instagram that caused a lot of waves online.

“I got a really positive response,” Baldwin said to ET. “A lot of people I know needed to hear it that week, for some weird reason. So, I don’t know. I was kind of a voice for some people, some friends of mine that were going through something personal, and I was like, I have to… I have to say something.”

She continued, “I just think a lot of people get shamed for being who they are, and there’s nothing wrong with being who you are and looking the way you look, as long as you’re healthy and happy. So, I felt the need to say something that week, so I did.”

The 21-year-old model originally posted the photo on June 1, and it racked up 14,000 likes. She then followed that up with another topless photo that flaunted her tattoos.

“Most days I’m self conscious, but today I love every curve and edge. Your body should be treated with the dignity and respect it deserves,” she wrote. “What the is even the point of social media if you can’t be who you truly are?

