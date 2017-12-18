Most-Liked Instagram Photos of 2017

The top 10 most-liked Instagram photos of the year are here — and it’s good news if you’re a Beyonce, Selena Gomez or Cristiano Ronaldo fan.

The trio swept the social media game in 2017 with big announcements, personal insights or everyday snapshots, leading them to dominate the list of most-liked photos.

Ready to see the pictures that topped the competition? Scroll through to see them all.

Beyonce’s pregnancy announcement:

Beyonce crushed the competition in February when she announced she and husband Jay Z were expecting twins.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters,” the singer wrote in the caption, sending the world into a frenzy at the thought of two new Bey Beys.

The post racked up 11.2 million likes, making it the number one Instagram post of the year.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s daughter’s birth announcement:

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo earned runner-up with a post announcing the birth of his fourth child, daughter Alana Martina Ronaldo, in November. He shared a photo of himself, girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, Alana and his 7-year-old son Cristiano Jr.

“Alana Martina was just born!” Ronaldo captioned the first photo of his daughter (in Portuguese). “Both Geo and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy!”

Ronaldo’s happy news, which garner 11.1 million likes, came just five months after he welcomed twins via a surrogate.

Selena Gomez’s health scare:

Instagram’s most-followed celebrity Selena Gomez rounds out the medal-winning posts of the year with an emotional announcement about her battle with Lupus. The singer revealed she had undergone a kidney transplant after friend and fellow actress Francia Raisa selflessly donated her organ.

“I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,” she began in the humble post.

“So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis,” she continued. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith,” she wrote.

Gomez’s announcement received 10.4 million double taps. In the following months, the “Wolves” singer opened up further about her life-saving surgery and her gratefulness to Raisa.

Beyonce’s double dose of cuteness:

Mocking the style of the most-liked photo, Beyonce returned to Instagram to share the first official photo of twins Rumi and Sir Carter one month after giving birth.

“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” she captioned the colorful photo of herself and the babies.

The little ones’ social media debut was a hit, earning 10.2 million likes for the post in July. Soon after, she also showcased her curvy post-baby body in a series of sweet snaps with husband Jay Z.

Ronaldo’s twin additions:

Ronaldo returns to the list with a photo of twins Mateo Ronaldo and Eva Maria Dos Santos posted in June.

“So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life,” he captioned the post. About one month after he welcomed the little ones, Rodriguez found out she was pregnant with the soccer star’s fourth child.

The post raked in 8.2 million likes from ecstatic fans.

Gomez’s PDA with The Weeknd:

Sometimes, an Instagram feed is a reminder of what has changed in someone’s life. For Gomez, that blast from the past happens to be one of the top-liked pictures of 2017.

In this post, which earned 8.1 million hearts, Gomez and former boyfriend The Weeknd pose in their sunnies with arms wrapped around one another as they attended Coachella in April.

The photo told a thousand words, apparently, because the singer didn’t bother to caption the post.

Another Gomez/The Weeknd memory:

Fans clearly loved Gomez and now ex-boyfriend The Weeknd as a stunning couple. This time, the photo was snapped during the Met Gala on the first Monday in May, their first red carpet appearance as an item.

She didn’t caption this photo either, but she didn’t really need to; the post got more than 7.7 million likes.

As fans of the couple will remember, Gomez was seen whispering “I love you” to her former flame on this night. Now, though, she reportedly has her romantic sights set back on old love Justin Bieber.

Ronaldo’s family portrait:

The soccer legend’s family portrait (which features Alana still in the womb) shows off the twins and big brother Cristiano Jr.

“Family mood,” Ronaldo captioned the sweet snap, adding four red hearts to the note. The fun photo brought in 7.2 million double taps!

Now that Ronaldo is a dad of four, he’s just over halfway finished, he admits. When asked how Cristiano Jr. was handling all the new babies, Ronaldo replied, “He’s doing well and says he wants more brothers and sisters. He wants seven, the magic number, and I think that’s good.”

Gomez’s risque bike ride:

Gomez returns to the list yet again, this time for a bikini-clad bike shot for her Vogue cover in March.

Captions are clearly optional for the pop star; she didn’t include one with this particular photo, but she did share some insights in other photos from the shoot.

“Ok freaking out a little. Thrilled to share my first American @voguemagazine cover with you!” she wrote alongside the cover shot. “I want to thank Rob Haskell for writing my story. I was a little nervous at how honest I was but you depicted where I’m at perfectly. I’m so grateful,” she added with another photo.

The sexy shot of the pop star earned her the ninth spot after shoveling in 7.1 million likes.



Gomez’s birthday wishes:

Rounding out the list is another shot of Gomez, this time celebrating her quarter-century birthday. In the fun photo, the singer and actress posed on the kitchen counter surrounded by balloons and overlooking two cakes sparkling with lit candles.

“Thank you for all of my bday love. I couldn’t be more blessed. A lot of you don’t realize how much you mean to me. I. Love. You. — think 25 is going to be epic. xo,” she expressed in the caption.

Fans clearly celebrated in spirit and wished Gomez a happy birthday by double tapping her party pic; it earned more than seven million likes.