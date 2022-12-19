Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Demand Sit-Down With Royal Family After Netflix Doc Release

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly eager to have a chat with the royal family. TMZ reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want a sit-down with King Charles III, Prince William, and the rest of the royal family after the release of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. Apparently, the pair are seeking out an apology after opening up about the hardships that they went through as full-time, senior members of the royal family.

The Sunday Times was the first to report this news. According to the publication, Harry and Meghan want to meet with the senior members of the royal family, such as Charles, William, and their respective wives, Queen Consort Camilla and Kate Middleton. As for the purpose of this meeting, they want to hammer out some of the issues that they posed in their Netflix documentary. Harry and Meghan reportedly want the British royal family to take some accountability for these issues, as they believe that they've never expressly addressed the problems that they've raised.

The other issue at the center of the matter is Charles' coronation, which is set to take place in May (coincidentally, on Archie's birthday). The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly want to hammer out their issues before that date, as they are expected to attend the event. Although, it doesn't appear as though either Charles or William is as interested in having a discussion with the pair. Charles is apparently taking an aloof approach to reconciliation talks while William allegedly has no interest in having a chat with his younger brother right now. A senior royal source even said about having a possible chat with Charles, "If they want to get in touch with the King, they know where he lives."

While it's unclear whether this chat will actually happen, this report does seemingly settle the matter of whether Harry and Meghan will attend Charles' coronation (if this account is true). Following the release of Harry & Meghan, it was speculated that the pair could be "shunned" from attending the historical event. Royal expert Tom Bower told Page Six, "I can't imagine they'll be welcome. I don't think Harry will ever be welcome back in England." He went on to say, "I think he's just cutting himself off from it all. You know, he is turning himself into an outcast, and I don't think anyone's going to be looking to — to see if he's welcome here. And … with her, she's finished now for sure. And he's on the verge of being finished."