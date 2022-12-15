'Harry & Meghan' Volume 2 Trailer Released: 'There Was a War Against Meghan'

Volume 2 of Harry & Meghan is coming, and fans can't wait to see the climax of what led to Megxit. "There was a kind of war against Meghan, and I've certainly seen evidence that there was a negative briefing from the Palace," a woman says in a voiceover in the 1-minute trailer for what's to come in the final three parts of the Netflix docuseries. Debuting on Dec. 15, the final three parts will chronicle the media scrutiny Meghan Markle was under, outlining how race contributed, the Palace's lack of response, and seemingly the Palace even being part of the problem. All of this culminated in Prince Harry's decision to lead him and his wife to relinquish their royal responsibilities and flee the only system he's known.

As things become tenser, the couple get a deeper understanding of what they need to do. "This is when a family and a family business are in direct conflict," Meghan, 41, said, referencing the royal family. "Everything that's happened to us was always gonna happen to us," Harry, 38, added of the decisions that drove them to step down as senior royals in 2020. Meghan noted, "Suddenly, what clicked in my head was, 'It's never gonna stop.'" Harry says firmly: "There was no other option at this point. We need to get outta here."

Harry & Meghan. Volume II: December 15. Only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ZfCcsieTHx — Netflix (@netflix) December 14, 2022

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up like never before with the first installment from Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus. In the first three episodes, streaming now, the California-based couple spoke about their secret early romance, the unprecedented racism she faced from social media users and British media when their relationship went public, Harry's proposal, Meghan's entry into the royal family, and her upbringing and complex relationships with certain family members.

Outside of their emotional sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, this is the first time the couple has spoken at length about their experiences. It quickly became a Netflix hit, entering the Top 10.