‘In Living Color’ Star Dies Under Unclear Circumstances: Reggie McFadden Was 57

Reggie McFadden, an actor and comedian from Brooklyn, New York has passed away at the age of 57.

Per The Hollywood Reporter (THR), McFadden passed away in Tanzania, a place he’d lived for close to twenty years. Reggie’s sister, Bernice McFadden, relayed the information of her brother’s death to THR, and added that, “the family does not yet know when he died or what was the cause of death.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

McFadden’s family was notified of his death by the U.S. State Department.

The actor first gained notoriety as a cast member on In Living Color, appearing in 23 episodes of Fox’s late night sketch comedy show in the early ’90s. One of his most memorable roles on the show was as a cast member for the fictional show, “All Up in the Family.”

McFadden’s on-screen roles included both movies and television. In addition to In Living Color, he appeared in Coach, Moesha, Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, Martin, and Curb Your Enthusiasm – where he guest started as Larry David’s neighbor in an episode from 20021 – on the small screen. Among his movie roles were parts in Adam Sandler’s Little Nicky and Road Kings.

His TV roles were credited to his performance on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam, in which he appeared on in 1991 after moving cross-country to Los Angeles.

Other comedic performances included sets on The Late Show With David Letterman, Late Night With Conan O’Brien, and Last Call With Carson Daly. He also had his own comedy special that aired on Comedy Central.

Before moving to Tanzania, McFadden was a regular performer at L.A.’s famed The Comedy Store on Sunset Blvd.

THR further stated that McFadden was the owner of Olduvai Records, a gold-mining and entertainment production company in Tanzania. He released an album, “Enjoy, Vol. 1,” last spring.

He’s survived by his two sons, Jaron and Myles, his mother, and three siblings.