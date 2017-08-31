Iggy Azalea Shows off Her Curves in New Instagram Photo

Iggy Azalea turned heads recently when she stepped out in a pair of form-fitting jeans paired with an Adidas bodysuit with a plunging neckline and lace-up detailing, pairing the ensemble with a red bag and heels.

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Aug 20, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

The 27-year-old flaunted her figure in the ensemble as she dined at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on Sunday, posting a photo of the outfit to Instagram.

The rapper didn’t include a caption, letting her followers do the talking in the comments section.

Along with the steamy photo, Azalea recently took to social media to praise fellow musician Kesha’s newest album.

“Couldnt be more proud of @KeshaRose,” she wrote.

As for her own music, the rapper’s second album, Digital Distortion, has been long delayed, and Azalea recently revealed that her label is not planning on pushing any more singles from the project.

“[Def Jam CEO] Steve Bartels says he doesn’t want to release another single for my album unfortunately,” she tweeted in July. “So that’s that.”

“I’m very unhappy with the way things have been handled too. I will make sure it’s not this way for ia3… I can assure you guys of that,” she added.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @thenewclassic