Iggy Azalea Is Still MIA From Social Media, and Fans Are Worried

Iggy Azalea has received an outreach of support as she steps away from the limelight.

The “Fancy” and “Started” rapper has been away from social media since May 27. The exit came in the wake of nude photos of herself being released without her consent after her accounts were allegedly hacked.

The violation of privacy paired with the rude comments she received about the photos led her to deactivate her social media accounts.

It’s Iggy Azalea’s birthday and she still hasn’t reactivated her socials. The DESPAIR. — b̾l̾a̾z̾e̾d̾ (@melania_hewitt) June 8, 2019

i love iggy azalea so much and I give him the best birthday in the world wherever he is ✨🎂💕 come back to Twitter soon, honey, everyone here we miss you!!!#IggyAzalea #hapydayiggy pic.twitter.com/jv8B771wyJ — nessioficial (@nessioficial_) June 7, 2019

At the 12-day mark, fans have grown very concerned. Friday marked the rapper’s birthday, but she still remained hidden away.

Even those who are not fans of Azalea’s music have turned their heads to note the 29-year-old musician’s disappearance.

Where is iggy azalea? — Iggy is my sugar daddy 🎂 (@InMyDefenseHo) May 31, 2019

Where’d Iggy Azalea go? Don’t like her music too much Just curious — Zackavius (@keatonbut) June 7, 2019

Fans and onlookers alike have also condemned the photo leak and wished that the person responsible would be broke to justice.

However, as of press time, no culprit has been named.

Man I feel so bad for iggy azalea. Shame on you guys — Ars (@arsalan_0322) May 29, 2019

Someone leaked some artistic photos of iggy azalea where she is showing her naked breast and she had to close all her social media for the comments that she received. This is disgusting, how can people be so unconscious of the pain they cause with their comments. god — 𝑝𝑎𝑜𝑙𝑎 (@styleshonney) May 29, 2019

After the leak occurred, Azalea released a statement about the scandal, expressing her deeply hurt feelings about the situation.

“Today I’m a ball of negative emotions. I feel blindsided, embarrassed, violated, angry, sad and a million other things. Not solely because I did not consent to this — but also because of the vile way people have reacted,” she wrote. “The outright wicked things people say is overwhelming [and] makes me feel like throwing up. If you’ve ever been humiliated before in front of family [and] those you care about maybe you can relate to what I’m going through,” she wrote. “It’s like a nuclear bomb that explodes and not only destroys you emotionally, but leaves a path of destruction in your personal life, effecting (sic) your relationships [and] people who matter most too.”

The photos were taken during a GQ photo shoot, but Azalea was told they would never be released. However, someone gained access to the files and posted them online for all to see.

“A lot of high profile women have shot covers for GQ with a strategically placed hand etc covering their breasts etc. I always felt they were very beautiful covers, so I jumped at the opportunity,” she wrote. “I hadn’t seen other women’s covers leak so I felt comfortable (on a closed set) to model for such a reputable magazine knowing only the images with my hands covering would be considered for print. I never consented to taking topless pictures for potential release, period. It was my understanding BEFORE shooting, GQ do not print topless pictures.

“There was no reason for anyone to have kept the outtakes from the shoot. I’m surprised and angry that they were not immediately deleted after the final images were selected.”

Azalea then revealed she intends to press charges on whoever leaked the photographs and wants them held accountable my authorities.

“I fully intended on finding out where the leak originated from and pressing criminal charges in regards to this. It’s important to me that someone actually be held accountable for their actions [and] the way it impacts my life,” she said. “I don’t feel there is any where (sic) I can retreat to or that I have a ‘happy place’ I can wait in until it all blows over. Please think of how you might feel if the shoe was yours to wear. I have seen some really vicious s— written in the last 24 hours and it is too much negativity for me to handle. For now it’s best to keep my accounts deactivated.”

She added, “Please be kinder to one another.”

Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images