Identity of Tyga’s Kylie Jenner Lookalike Date Revealed

Tyga had fans everywhere doing a double-take upon seeing his latest outing with his date. The reason for said double-take? Well, his date looked a lot like his very famous ex-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

TMZ reported that Tyga left Delilah nightclub with the mystery Jenner lookalike on Saturday. According to the publication, the woman in question is Ana Beatriz Boaretto. The two apparently met through mutual friends and have been hanging out since May. However, it is unclear if they’re romantically involved or not.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The report added that Boaretto isn’t just an aspiring model, she also works as a creative director on projects such as Yella Breezy’s music video for “Restroom Occupied,” which featured Chris Brown.

View this post on Instagram unfaithfully yours A post shared by Ana Beatriz Boaretto (@anaboaretto) on Aug 2, 2019 at 7:25pm PDT

The similarities between Boaretto and Jenner had quite a lot of people talking, especially since the reality star shares a lengthy history with Tyga. Jenner and Tyga were first linked together in 2014, when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was just 17 years old. They would reportedly go on to break up in May 2016 shortly before the annual Met Gala.

But, it wasn’t long before they were linked together yet again. Of course, come April 2017, “Kyga” would be no more, as PEOPLE reported that the couple had split. “They tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together,” an insider told the publication. “It’s definitely possible they’ll work things out again.”

Alas, Jenner moved on with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares a daughter, Stormi Webster. After dating for two years, Jenner and Scott ultimately called it quits in October, per TMZ. The publication noted that the two had taken breaks in the past and had managed to work things out.

Interestingly enough, after it was reported that Jenner and Scott had split, the KUWTK star was spotted with her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, on a couple of different occasions. Naturally, that prompted some to question whether things were back on between the two.

Shortly after the rumors emerged, Jenner clarified the whole situation on Twitter.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is,” she wrote. “There was no ‘2 a.m. date with Tyga.’ You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

She later added that she is on “great terms” with Scott and that “our friendship and our daughter is priority.”