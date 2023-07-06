Ice-T Defends Wife Coco Austin From Trolls Hating on Her Bikini Photos

Ice-T recently lept in to defend his wife, Coco Austin, from trolls who were hating on her bikini photos. In celebration of Independence Day, Austin shared some photos of herself in a white thing bikini bottom and a red crop top, and a pair of sunglasses. The model further showed off her patriotism by holding up an American Flag in each hand.

While the majority of comments on the post were positive, ET noted, there were many that were not kind. These few trolls prompted Ice-T to respond, writing, "If you have a Problem with Coco... Why do you still Follow her???" He then added, "Weirdo s—." Austin's fans and followers followed suit, with one replying, "It's her hubby tearing everyone up in these comments for me." Someone else added, "If her husband don't have a problem with it why should anybody else should she has a beautiful body, and she wants to show it if you don't like it then unfollow it's not that hard she's also a beautiful woman." A third user offered, "Y'all leave his wife alone, he love it that's all that matters!"

Ice-T and Austin have been married for more than two decades and, in a previous interview with In Touch Weekly, the Law & Order: SVU star gushed over his spouse while revealing the secret to their 20-year marriage. "I couldn't have picked a better partner," he said. "She pulls her weight and kills it in every department."

The Body Count frontman then went on to spill the secret of how they've stayed together for so long. "We address problems quickly. She doesn't say, 'I'm mad at you from last month.' How am I supposed to fix something if I didn't know it was broken? And we compromise. If you want to win every argument and do whatever you want to do, there's a name for that — it's called being single!"

Ice also opened up the couple's past reality series, Ice Loves Coco, dashing fans' hopes of ever getting a new season or revival. "We did three years. By now people like us or hate us. And when you let people know everything about you, you're no longer entertaining to them," the Grammy-award-winning metal frontman said. " There are certain people who will do anything to stay on reality TV. I won't mention any names! We weren't willing to do that."

Ice and Coco are parents to one daughter, Chanel, and Ice shared that she is already showing signs of wanting to be a star herself, whether he likes it or not. "I don't know if we're going to be able to stop her!" he exclaimed. "She says she wants to be a doctor, a YouTuber, a model, a singer and a Kung Fu artist. We're going to push for doctor."