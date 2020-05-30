Donald Trump Dismisses White House Protestors, Applauds Secret Service in Multiple Tweets
Donald Trump has weighed in on the ongoing protests outside of the White House, but he had more to say about the Secret Service agents on-hand than the citizens and their issues. In a string of tweets posted on Saturday morning, the POTUS dismissed the group outside his home and focused more on congratulating the law enforcement officials guarding the perimeter. He described the secret service agents as "not only totally professional but very cool." He also applauded them for how they "would quickly come down" on demonstrators who "got too frisky or out of line."
He also seemingly dismissed the gathering as having "little to do with the memory of George Floyd" and continuously used quotation marks around the word "protestors" to imply their cause was not genuine. "They were just there to cause trouble," he wrote. He also later blamed the riots and unruly protests around the nation on "ANTIFA and the Radical Left" but did not elaborate. Scroll through to see everything Trump tweeted out about Friday's White House protests.
Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. @SecretService. They were not only totally professional, but very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe. They let the “protesters” scream & rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020
....got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard - didn’t know what hit them. The front line was replaced with fresh agents, like magic. Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had they would....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020
....have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen. That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least. Many Secret Service agents just waiting for action. “We put the young ones on the front line, sir, they love it, and....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020
....good practice.” As you saw last night, they were very cool & very professional. Never let it get out of hand. Thank you! On the bad side, the D.C. Mayor, @MurielBowser, who is always looking for money & help, wouldn’t let the D.C. Police get involved. “Not their job.” Nice!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020
The professionally managed so-called “protesters” at the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd. They were just there to cause trouble. The @SecretService handled them easily. Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020
These are “Organized Groups” that have nothing to do with George Floyd. Sad!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020
It’s ANTIFA and the Radical Left. Don’t lay the blame on others!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020