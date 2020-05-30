Donald Trump Dismisses White House Protestors, Applauds Secret Service in Multiple Tweets

Donald Trump has weighed in on the ongoing protests outside of the White House, but he had more to say about the Secret Service agents on-hand than the citizens and their issues. In a string of tweets posted on Saturday morning, the POTUS dismissed the group outside his home and focused more on congratulating the law enforcement officials guarding the perimeter. He described the secret service agents as "not only totally professional but very cool." He also applauded them for how they "would quickly come down" on demonstrators who "got too frisky or out of line."

He also seemingly dismissed the gathering as having "little to do with the memory of George Floyd" and continuously used quotation marks around the word "protestors" to imply their cause was not genuine. "They were just there to cause trouble," he wrote. He also later blamed the riots and unruly protests around the nation on "ANTIFA and the Radical Left" but did not elaborate. Scroll through to see everything Trump tweeted out about Friday's White House protests.