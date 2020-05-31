Chrissy Teigen Says 'F— Donald Trump' Amid Brutal Takedown of Protest Critics
Chrissy Teigen has stepped up as one of the famous faces lending her voice and money to causes around the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd's death. Teigen first made waves with a tweet on Saturday vowing to donate $100,000 to help bail out protesters apprehended by police. Minutes later, she doubled her pledged amount after a Twitter user scoffed at her decision. This got a lot of eyes on Teigen's Twitter account, for better or worse.
After those high-dollar-donation tweets, Teigen was flooded with both praise and hatred. She described her Twitter feed as "a maga s— show," referring to supporters of Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" ideology. She continued to blast racists and other trolls in her Twitter mentions, and then plainly stated, "f— Donald Trump." She also encouraged her followers to harness their current energy and taking to the polls come November. Scroll through to see some of Teigen's fiery tweets.
In celebration of whatever the fuck maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country.— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 30, 2020
Ooo they might need more money then. Make it $200,000 https://t.co/axuJnazJkU— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 30, 2020
I cannot express how little I care about pleasing you. https://t.co/ZSqUvddEQ5— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 31, 2020
Timeline a maga shit show. Oh fuckin well.— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 31, 2020
stay out of my mentions and I won’t respond. I don’t name search so feel free to talk about me in that way. you’re mad because your time is fucking up, people are tired of your racist asses and people are mad as shit. I’d be scared too.— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 31, 2020
I know your type. Maybe you don’t cross the street when a black man walks past but you want to. You say the n word among friends. you think this stuff wouldn’t happen if people simply complied. you’re full of shit and people see you now more than ever. can’t hide anymore.— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 31, 2020
Anyhow fuck trump and keep going. be safe, stay hydrated, wear your mask and again, fuck Donald Trump.— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 31, 2020
And KEEP THIS SAME ENERGY WHEN YOU VOTE. The worst thing that could happen is this all happening for nothing.— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 31, 2020
I don’t like to blame bots for much because I know there’s definitely a lot of actual people worth dog shit on here, but there are absolutely a lot of bots this evening.— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 31, 2020