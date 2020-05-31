Chrissy Teigen Says 'F— Donald Trump' Amid Brutal Takedown of Protest Critics

Chrissy Teigen has stepped up as one of the famous faces lending her voice and money to causes around the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd's death. Teigen first made waves with a tweet on Saturday vowing to donate $100,000 to help bail out protesters apprehended by police. Minutes later, she doubled her pledged amount after a Twitter user scoffed at her decision. This got a lot of eyes on Teigen's Twitter account, for better or worse.

After those high-dollar-donation tweets, Teigen was flooded with both praise and hatred. She described her Twitter feed as "a maga s— show," referring to supporters of Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" ideology. She continued to blast racists and other trolls in her Twitter mentions, and then plainly stated, "f— Donald Trump." She also encouraged her followers to harness their current energy and taking to the polls come November. Scroll through to see some of Teigen's fiery tweets.