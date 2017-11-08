Some Twitter Users Had an Issue with Richard Branson’s Hurricane Irma Comment

Hurricane Irma is already being called one of the most dangerous Atlantic storms in history, and residents of the Caribbean are preparing for the worst possible outcomes. Some are evacuating, while others are battening down the hatches. Richard Branson, founder of Virgin, is currently getting ready for the storm with his family. At their home on the British Virgin Islands, Branson's family is preparing for Irma by heading into their private concrete wine cellar. Branson tweeted out a picture of his family taking one last look out onto the island before going into the cellar. Expecting full force of Hurricane #Irma in about 4 hours, we’ll retreat to a concrete wine cellar under the house https://t.co/tF84SPx7aB pic.twitter.com/wMUDoX3O4v — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) September 6, 2017 As you can imagine, this kind of tweet, didn't go over well.

Snarky Response The top reply to Branson's tweet came with a ton of snarky attitude. Why cant everyone in the path of Irma just hunker down in the wine cellars under their house and stop moaning about it. Let them drink wine — Chicken Wing (@barry_plunge) September 6, 2017 This comment used sarcasm as a response to Branson's wine cellar strategy, asking Twitter, "Why can't everyone in the path of Irma just hunker down in the wine cellars under their houses and stop moaning about it?" Obviously, this comment is attacking the idea that billionaires like Branson and his family can hide out in their wine cellars while the majority of people in the path of the hurricane are in serious danger. The tweet wrapped up with a nod to Marie Antoinette, saying, "Let them drink wine." If you recall, the princess is famous for the phrase, "Let them eat cake," which was a message that she didn't care about the peasants who were beneath her.

Controversy That comment caused quite a stir among users that were following Branson's message. Right away, one account called out the sarcasm, saying that it was a "ridiculous comment." Actually, I thought it was pretty funny. No better place to be than sitting in a safe space with a nice glass of red. :) — thatchrisbloke (@thepopples) September 6, 2017 It wasn't long before others came to the defense of the joke. One account replied to the downer by saying that they thought the joke was actually pretty funny, joining in on the sarcasm. Others defended the actions by pointing out the flaws in Branson's post. One simply said that the original tweet was "insensitive." Another took things a step further, altering the Marie Antoinette line to be more accurate to the dangers of the hurricane. You mean let them drown — FAKE NEWS SLAYER (@GaltTrump) September 6, 2017