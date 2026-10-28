Jennifer Lawrence Confirms She Underwent Major Cosmetic Procedure

Looking to really stand out, Jennifer Lawrence confirms she recently underwent a major cosmetic procedure.

During a recent interview with The Cut, the actress opened up about her new business venture, Mes, pronounced like “Mess.” Lawrence explained the “vibe” of the brand, which is capturing a person leaving the house with “dewy skin and a rumpled-in-a-chic-way button-down shirt.”

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“The moment something was fussy, it was like, ‘no,’” she noted. “Avoiding pretentious words and pretentious font is big. Our girl is not that. But she appreciates beauty.”

She then reflected on her decision to work on the brand, noting, “I’m in this interesting transition,” she says. “For the last three years, I have been in this kind of delusional bubble where I can’t let doubt in. Now I’m experiencing doubt. I have to pretend I’ve made the greatest thing on earth. Otherwise it gets too scary. It’s a form of forced manifestation.”

The Hunger Games star then spoke about the cosmetic procedure she recently had, a breast augmentation. She said she wants to get a facelift one day.

“I want to be a sexy mom,” she explained. “At drop-off, I want to look like a woman that has her s— together even when I’ve just woken up and don’t have my s— together.”

Lawrence opened up about having the surgery done during her 2025 interview with The New Yorker.

“Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one,” she explained, referring to her pregnancies. “Second one, nothing bounced back.”

Although she doesn’t want fillers because they show up on camera, the actress noted that she already gets Botox injections done to her forehead. When asked if she’s had a “seemingly ubiquitous new style of facelift done,” Lawrence stated, “No. But believe me, I’m gonna!”