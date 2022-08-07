Hugh Jackman Shares Devastating Update on His 11-Year-Old Dog

Hugh Jackman shared some tragic news with fans on Saturday: his 11-year-old dog Dali has passed away. The 53-year-old actor shared two photos of himself with Dali on social media, along with a short blurb about his family's loss. Dali was a French bulldog that was familiar to Jackman's followers online, and he was just shy of his 12th birthday.

"It's a very sad day for our family," Jackman wrote. "Dali, our beloved Frenchie, passed away last night. He would've been 12 next month... which I'm told is a long life for this breed. I always, always called him the ROCKSTAR. Because he was! He marched to the beat of his own drum, was beloved by the whole world, and boy did he have a good life. We will miss him but know he's howling in heaven, ruling the roost and enjoying the all you can eat buffet. RIP Dali Rockstar Jackman. We love you!"

Commenters seemed to be mourning Dali just as much as Jackman. Beneath his post, one person wrote: "So sorry for your loss. Dali has crossed the Rainbow Bridge. May he RIP. Love and blessings to you and your family." Another added: "Oh no I am so extremely sorry for your loss. My heart absolutely breaks for you. Surrounding you with all my love, prayers, and support," while another added: "All dogs go to heaven Hugh."

One of the top comments on the post read: "I will miss his Instagram appearances," and several other commenters agreed. Dali has been a frequent sight on Jackman's social media posts for years. According to a report by PEOPLE, Jackman adopted Dali in 2010 in New York City. He and his wife Deborra-lee Furness took their 10-year-old son Oscar to a pet store and walked out with Dali, who was two months old at the time. They also share a daughter, Ava.

Since then, it has been clear that Jackman goes out of his way to bring his dogs along with him whenever possible. Dali was well-socialized, and was photographed on the beach earlier this summer, and has also been seen in the city, in the snow, on movie sets and in many other unique places. Jackman and his family have another dog named Allegra who is in good health so far as fans know.

Jackman may take some time to grieve, but he has four upcoming projects listed on his IMDb page right now. His next movie, The Son, is slated to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month. It's unclear when Jackson will be going back to work.