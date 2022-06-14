Hugh Jackman Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again

✖

Hugh Jackman has tested positive for COVID-19 once again, sharing the news Monday morning after attending the 75th Annual Tony Awards Sunday evening. The actor, 53, took to Instagram to share his health status with fans, revealing that he would have to miss several upcoming performances of his Broadway musical The Music Man, in which he starts as Harold Hill.

"I've frustratingly tested positive for COVID. Again. My standby, the amazingly talented [Max Clayton] will step in for me," Jackman wrote beneath the video, in which he appeared in good spirits. Jackman said the most difficult part of being sick is not getting to see Clayton perform on stage, as he is "absolutely extraordinary."

"I've said it before, and will say it a million times more ... Maxi and all the standbys, swings and understudies around the world, you are the true heroes of theater," Jackman wrote. "You give life to the saying 'the show must go on.'" Referring to the town of River City, Iowa in which The Music Man is set, Jackman closed out, "I'll be back in River City as soon as I can."

Fans were quick to wish The Greatest Showman star well as he recovers. "I hope you feel better but you gave a great performance last night at the Tony's," one person wrote. "I hope you get well soon Hugh sending you lots of love," another chimed in.

Jackman previously tested positive for COVID-19 back in December, sharing the news once again on social media. "I just wanted you to hear from me that I tested positive this morning for COVID," Jackman said in a video he posted to Twitter. "My symptoms are like a cold: I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose, but I'm fine. And I'm just going to do everything I can to get better, A.S.A.P., and as soon as I'm cleared, I'll be back onstage." The Music Man at the time canceled several performances until he was ready to return to the stage.