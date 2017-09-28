Hugh Hefner’s Last Tweets Were About Hurricane Irma Relief

Hugh Hefner passed away on Wednesday at the age of 91, and the Playboy founder left behind a legacy as a creator, cultural pioneer and philanthropist, among other things.

In fact, one of the editor’s last tweets before his death was a note about the relief efforts that would be needed to help affected areas recover from hurricanes Harvey and Irma, which recently devastated Houston, Texas and its surrounding areas, as well as parts of the Caribbean and the Southern United States.

“My thoughts are with everyone affected by Hurricanes Harvey & Irma, both the victims and the first responders,” Hefner tweeted on Sept. 14. “In times of such great adversity, it is inspiring to know we can put our differences aside and join together to help those in need.”

He also encouraged fans to donate via the One America Appeal website, and appealed to his followers again days later.

“In the aftermath of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, an immense amount of effort will be required to recover and rebuild…,” he tweeted, adding, “Please join me in supporting ongoing relief efforts for all those affected by donating to One America Appeal.”

Hefner was involved in philanthropic efforts throughout his life, including the restoration of the Hollywood sign in 1978, several contributions to film programs at the University of Southern California, throwing events for Much Love Animal Rescue as well as other charitable aims.

