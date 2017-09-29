Here’s What Will Happen to the Playboy Mansion After Hugh Hefner’s Death

Hugh Hefner’s name will forever be synonymous with the Playboy Mansion. However, after the 91-year-old passed away on Wednesday, the future of the home is unclear.

The five-acre Holmby Hills, California residence was built in 1927 and the Playboy founder lived there until his death on Wednesday. Even though Hefner was still living there, the property was actually sold in 2016.

Hefner’s neighbor, Daren Metropoulos, purchased the property for $100 million. It was sold on the condition that Hefner would be able to live there until he passed.

“Hugh Hefner was a visionary in business, a giant in media and an iconic figure of pop culture whose legacy will leave a lasting impact,” Metropoulos said in a statement. “I was fortunate to know him as a neighbor and friend and I extend my deepest sympathies to his family.”

In the near future, Entertainment Tonight reports that there will be a gathering held at the Playboy Mansion to celebrate his life. The plan is fitting given the number of glamorous parties that were thrown on the property since being purchased in 1971.

Following the celebration, Metropoulos reportedly wants to restore the mansion, a source told ET. His intention is to return the estate back to its original design. Metropoulos also wants to connect the mansion with his current property.

Hefner passed away on Wednesday. Playboy magazine confirmed his death in a statement to E! News.

“Hugh M. Hefner, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboy magazine and built the company into one of the most recognizable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones,” the statement read. “He was 91 years old.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Michael Tran