Carmen Electra Reacts to Hugh Hefner’s Death

Carmen Electra is paying tribute to late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner. The 45-year-old model took to Instagram to express how “grateful” she was for the opportunity to work with him during his lifetime.

“R.I.P. Hugh Hefner,” she captioned the post. “The American Icon who in 1953 introduced the world 2 Playboy mag and built the company into one of the most recognizable American Global brands in history, I am so grateful I had the opportunity to shoot many Playboy celebrity pictorials with u Hef.”

Hefner passed away at the age of 91 last week. He reportedly died from cardiac arrest in addition to experiencing respiratory failure. Hefner’s death was felt deeply by Electra, who says that many of the other Playboy bunnies likely feel the same sadness that she does.

“Thank u for picking me and Bringing me into the magical world of Playboy! I just can’t stop crying and I can’t imagine how many bunnies are crying for u too. U are a class act and I will always have gratitude for your kindness,” Electra continued.

Electra has also gone on to share a number of her Playboy covers on social media.

As I continue to post my US Playboy covers I still feel like I’m in shock . Realizing how much he did for me and many others 😥 TY Hef for just being u 🙏🏼 RIP 🙏🏼 #music #issue #playboy A post shared by Carmen Electra (@carmenelectra) on Oct 1, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

