Howie Mandel's Wife Was Hospitalized After Scary Fall

Howie Mandel is sharing the scary story of how his wife, Terry Mandel, wound up in the hospital after a bloody accident in Las Vegas. The America's Got Talent judge, 68, opened up about his wife's terrifying fall this February during a June 17 appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, recalling to hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos the moment he found his wife in a puddle of her own blood in the middle of the night.

"We partied. It was too much. She was tipsy. I did not know that, and in the middle of the night she got up and, I don't know where she was headed, but she headed into the wall. She fell and hit the wainscoting," he shared. "She hit that as she went down. She slipped, went down, hit that on her eye, fell on the floor, and broke her cheek."

The comedian then showed a graphic photo of his wife with a massive cut on her forehead and deep purple bruise around her eye, admitting that he "freaked out" when he first saw her covered in all the blood coming out of her head. "Blood is pooling out and I freaked out. I picked her up, I put her on the bed. There's blood everywhere," he said. "I saw her head, and you could actually see her skull. It opened up. I freaked."

(Photo: YouTube/Live With Kelly and Mark)

Mandel revealed that he then called hotel staff instead of calling 911, and the hotel sent 10 security guards to his room. He joked that with all the blood in his hotel room and his wife injured, things didn't initially look too good for him. "It's a crime scene!" Consuelos remarked, as Mandel admitted, "If someone was ever beat up in that room, I promise it would be me. I am the most annoying person in the world. My wife is a saint."

After being taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries there, Terry eventually made a full recovery. Mandel showed a more recent photo with his wife, gushing, "She is absolutely perfect. There's not a scar. She's beautiful." He teased, "People said, 'What happened?' and she said, 'Vegas.'"