Howie Mandel Apologizes to Kelly Ripa After Viral On-Air Moment

Howie Mandel is apologizing to Kelly Ripa after an awkward exchange during Live With Kelly and Mark made headlines last week.

The comedian, 70, took to Instagram on Saturday to issue an apology to the talk show host after initially refusing to accept Ripa, 55, complimenting his appearance during the March 23 episode of her ABC daytime show, which she co-hosts with husband Mark Consuelos.

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Mandel told Ripa that telling someone who is his age that they “look great” doesn’t mean anything, as it implies that they only look good for their age, adding that it’s like saying, “You’re smart for a stupid person.”

In Mandel’s apology video, the America’s Got Talent star said he was simply making a joke that didn’t land how he intended.

“I have been debating for 48 hours whether I should make this post or not. And I don’t know if I’m doing the right thing, philosophically,” Mandel began his video, explaining, “I don’t believe that somebody … who’s a comedian needs to apologize for a joke. It is a joke. It is meant as a joke, and it’s not meant to offend … In all my years, 50 years in the business, I haven’t ever publicly kind of apologized for [a joke]. It’s hard for me.”

“But this is for Kelly Ripa, who, in the past, has been incredibly supportive,” he continued. “Not only have I been a guest on her show, but I have co-hosted with her, and I’ve known her for years.”

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“When I go out there, I just try to be entertaining and funny, and sometimes, as a comedian, things don’t land the way you mean them to land,” Mandel added, continuing, “And I don’t know how to say this, but not only do I want to say I’m sorry to Kelly, but — and this is the hardest part — you’re right. You’re absolutely right. And I’m sorry I didn’t see it that way.”

“But after a lot of thought and self-reflection, I do look great for my age! I really do,” Mandel went on. “I look fantastic, and I just have to embrace the fact that I look this good.”