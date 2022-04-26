Howard Stern Calls out Johnny Depp for 'Overacting' During Amber Heard Trial

✖

Howard Stern is calling out Johnny Depp for "overacting" as the actor testified against ex-wife Amber Heard in his $50 million defamation lawsuit against the Aquaman star. In the trial, which has been livestreamed across a number of platforms since April 11, Depp is accusing Heard of lying about what she claimed was their abusive relationship in an op-ed piece written for The Washington Post in 2018.

"The reason he wanted that on – he wanted it televised [because] that's what narcissists do," Stern said of Depp while talking about the trial on his SiriusXM radio show, according to Mediaite. "They think they can talk their way out of anything. I think Johnny Depp is a huge narcissist and what I mean by that is – he figured, 'I'll put this on TV and because I'm so persuasive and because I'm so smart, I'm such a wonderful guy.'"

"I'll play you some clips from the Johnny Depp trial. If he isn't acting – I mean, he's so overacting because he's writing his own material as he goes along," Stern continued. "You know, I gotta tell you, he's wrong. He shouldn't be putting this on TV in any shape." Stern also agreed with co-host Robin Quivers that this trial, regardless of its outcome, could save Depp's career. "That's what narcissists do, [they say], 'I will charm the pants off of America at the trial.' No you won't! This will not go well," the radio host said. "It's not going well for you, it's not going well for her. It's not going well for anybody. You sound like two battling children."

Stern said he thinks Depp is "coming off really badly" after testifying in court for two days last week, calling out what he thought was a fake accent the actor was using. "Two days. Think about that, lots of room to embarrass yourself. Two full, f-ing days!" he exclaimed. "First of all, his difficulty in speaking the English language is fantastic...And the accent. First of all, isn't he from like the South of the Midwest? Johnny Depp was born in Kentucky. Does that sound like a guy from Kentucky?"