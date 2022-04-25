Amber Heard Called out After Detail in Johnny Depp Trial Doesn't Add Up

✖

A makeup company confronted Amber Heard on a cover-up claim. Heard recently claimed to have used a concealer made by Milani Cosmetics to cover up bruises from an incident with Johnny Depp, but the company says the product did not come out until after their divorce.

Amber Heard's defense attorney Elaine Bredehoft showed a makeup compact to the jury during the opening statements of Johnny Depp's defamation trial. "This is what Amber carried in her purse for the entire relationship with Johnny Depp," she said. After these details from the high-profile trial were reported, social media detectives immediately searched for evidence that validated or invalidated the claim. Depp and Heard met in 2009 and were married from 2015 to 2016.

That activity attracted the attention of Milani Cosmetics. According to a video posted to TikTok on Thursday, the company confirmed the compact was released in 2017, years after Heard and Depp's relationship began and their divorce was filed. Heard and her lawyer are seen in the footage displaying the compact. The Milani team is then shown finding the product in a magazine and confirming its launch date on a computer.

"Take note," the company wrote on the video. "Alleged abuse was around 2014-2016. Got divorced 2016." The company told the Washington Examiner, "Milani Cosmetics can confirm that the palette in question — the Milani Cosmetics Conceal + Perfect All-in-One Correcting Kit — did not launch until December 2017."

"Our video was to verify the claim that our eagle-eyed and loyal fanbase made about the product named in the trial. Milani Cosmetics is not taking a formal stance on the trial, evidence or future outcome of the case."The defamation trial between Heard and Depp concluded its second week in a Virginia court on Thursday. As Depp took the stand this week, the jury saw and heard explicit text messages, photographs, and recordings.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over an op-ed she wrote on domestic abuse for The Washington Post in 2018. Although he was not named in the article, Depp claims it cost him lucrative acting roles. Depp sheepishly acknowledged he had not seen the first "Pirates" film in his testimony. The actor still said, "I believed in the character wholeheartedly."

When asked by Ben Rottenborn, Heard's lawyer, "If Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this Earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film, correct?" Depp replied, "That is true," adding about his career, "One day you're Cinderella, so to speak, and then in zero point six seconds you're Quasimodo. I didn't deserve that and nor did my children, nor did the people who had believed in me all these years." The six-week trial began on April 11, and Heard has not yet testified. Depp began testifying on April 19, and Heard's lawyer plans to continue cross-examining him on Monday.