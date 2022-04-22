Johnny Depp Provides Drug Use Details During Defamation Trial

✖

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's legal battle gets nastier by the day. hearing. The Pirates of the Caribbean star sued the Aquaman star in a $50 million libel lawsuit for defamation after Heard wrote an op-ed in 2018 regarding her experience speaking out against domestic violence. Heard did not name Depp in the piece, which ran in The Washington Post, but she's accused the beloved actor of abuse during their brief marriage. Ahead of the trial, a judge ruled that Heard could argue to a jury that she should be protected from Depp's libel lawsuit because as the essay she penned deals with a matter of public interest. In recent testimony, Depp was asked about his drug use history, and he revealed a lot, specifically with his close friend, Marilyn Manson.

"We drank together, we've had cocaine together maybe a couple of times," Depp said when the lawyer asked him if "pills" were involved in his drug use. "I once gave Marilyn Manson a pill so that he would stop talking so much." Manson wasn't the only famous musician brought up during cross-examination, per Consequence Heavy. The lawyer showed off a photo exhibit that showed a Keith Richards demo CD next to what appeared to be four lines of cocaine and a few glasses of beer. When asked by the lawyer if he carried cocaine in a box also shown in the photo, Depp answered, "I can't say that I carried cocaine in it…but it looks like it would fit some cocaine."

Other damaging information has been revealed during testimony. During one cross-examination of Depp's longtime friend and neighbor Isaac Baruch, text messages between Depp and Baruch from 2016 showed that Depp referred to Heard's "rotting corpse."

In the text, Depp said he hoped Heard's "rotting corpse is decomposing in the f-----g trunk of a Honda Civic." Baruch confirmed that Depp is the person who sent him the message. "Yeah, it was written," Baruch said. Depp also texted about Heard: "That c--- ruined such a f-----g cool life we had for a while," which Baruch confirmed.