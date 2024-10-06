Comedian Says He Saw 'Live Sex' at Diddy 'Freak-Off' Party: Read Jeff Wittek's Account

Comedian Jeff Wittek is sharing his story about being present at one of Diddy's alleged "freak off" parties in Miami. According to E! News, Wittek claims he was 20 years old at the time and witnessed people were having sec at the mansion.

"It was like eight stories high and it just kept going up," Wittek told Jeff FM. "And the higher you went, the weirder s--t was going on."

The comedian continues by saying he attended a "lingerie sex party" back in 2010, scoring an invite through a mutual acquaintance who had filmed a video with the rap mogul.

"She's like, 'Oh, he's having a Diddy party,'" he continued. "These Diddy parties are f--king crazy. They're the best parties, like, people wanted to go to them." He adds that he expected a "normal" party and witnessed anything but, which has been revealed somewhat through court documents filed against Diddy.

"They're like, 'You don't understand about these parties.' And I did not understand 'cause I saw live sex happen that night," he continued. "That's the first time I saw that happen ever in my life. And did I partake? No, but I got f--king drunk there. It's just crazy. I was literally there. I lived through it."

The "freak off" parties are a major piece of the federal investigation into Diddy that led to his arrest in early September. He faces charges of racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

"During Freak Offs, Combs distributed a variety of controlled substances to victims, in part to keep the victims obedient and compliant," the indictment reads. "After Freak Offs, Combs and the victims typically received IV fluids to recover from the physical exertion and drug use."