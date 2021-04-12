Prince Harry Returns to UK for Prince Philip's Funeral in First Trip Home Since Oprah Winfrey Interview

✖

Prince Harry reportedly returned to the U.K. this weekend for the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip. This is Harry's first trip home since his interview with Oprah Winfrey last month, which included several bombshells about his famous family. His wife, former actress Meghan Markle, is staying in California under doctor's orders, as the couple is expecting their second child.

Harry arrived in the U.K. on Sunday, flying from California, PEOPLE confirmed. It is the first time he is back home in over a year, as he and Markle moved to Southern California before the coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, Buckingham Palace said Harry would attend the funeral, but Markle was "advised by her physician not to travel." Philip died on Friday at age 99. He is lying at rest at Windsor Castle, with the funeral scheduled for Saturday, April 17 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The funeral will be broadcast in the U.K., starting at 3 p.m. local time (10 a.m. ET).

Since Harry stepped down from senior royal duties last year, he will reportedly not be wearing a full military uniform during the funeral, reports the Sunday Times (via the Mirror). Instead, Harry will wear a suit. He will not be the only member of the family to wear a simple suit, as his uncle Prince Andrew will too. Last year, Andrew permanently retired from making public appearances due to his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The funeral will take place just over a month after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke with Winfrey in an interview broadcast on CBS on March 7. In the interview, Markle and Harry shared several stunning revelations about their life with the Royal Family before they left the U.K. Markle claimed she felt silenced when she tried to speak out and felt she was not protected from negative tabloid reports.

"Everyone in my life was given a very clear directive to always say 'no comment,' I did anything they told me to do because it was always through the lens of 'we’ll protect you,'" Markle recalled. She thought she was "being protected," but she realized this was not the case when the tabloids only got worse after the marriage. "That was really hard to reconcile, because it was only once we were married and everything started to worsen, that I came to understand that not only was I not protected, they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family," she said. Markle did say that Queen Elizabeth II was always "wonderful to me."

In another part of the interview, Markle claimed there were conversations about how "dark" their son Archie's skin would be. Harry corroborated this but refused to say which member of his family brought this up. Later, Winfrey said on CBS This Morning that Harry did say it was not the Queen or Philip.