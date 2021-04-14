Princess Eugenie Honors Grandfather Prince Philip in Touching Tribute

✖

Princess Eugenie paid emotional tribute to her grandfather, Prince Philip, just days after his April 9 death. On Wednesday, Eugenie, the 31-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, took to her personal Instagram account to share a special message honoring the late Duke of Edinburgh, who to her was known simply as "Grandpa."

Addressed to her "dearest Grandpa," the post included two images, one showing her and sister Princess Beatrice with their grandfather and a second throwback photo of herself with Philip when she was just a child. Following his passing, tributes have poured in for the royal from across the globe, and Eugenie noted her grandfather "would be so touched" by them. She said that many of the tributes are from those reflecting on their own interactions with the late prince, writing, "people remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them." She went on to share her own personal memories with her grandfather.

"I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy," Eugenie wrote. "I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day. I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer."

Eugenie went on to write that she will remember her grandfather "in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren." She ended her post with a message of gratitude, writing, "thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you," singing off, "with all my love, Eugenie."

As the royal family continues to mourn Philip's death, Eugenie has reportedly reunited with her cousin, Prince Harry. After more than a year away from the royal family, and coming just after his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry returned to the U.K. on Monday, where he will reportedly stay for "a week." Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Harry is said to be quarantining at Frogmore Cottage, his former U.K. residence with wife Meghan Markle and the current home of Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their newborn son, August, whose middle name Philip pays tribute to the late royal. Page Six confirmed that amid his return home, he has reunited with his cousin, who is the first member of his family he has seen in person since he and Markle stepped back from their royal duties. Both Harry and Eugenie are expected to be among the 30 people in attendance at Philip's Saturday funeral, which will be held at St. George's Chapel.