How Jennifer Aniston Almost Got ‘Canceled’ Over a Christmas Ornament

Jennifer Aniston caused some serious controversy during the Christmas season back in 2020. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Aniston decorated her Christmas tree with an ornament that tied back to the medical emergency. On Christmas Day in 2020, Aniston showed off her wooden, “Our First Pandemic 2020” ornament. But, her post didn’t exactly land, as many took the actor to task for her choice of holiday decoration.

It didn’t take long before some spoke out to say that Aniston’s post was tone-deaf amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, as Us Weekly noted. One user wrote, “Jennifer Aniston is a damn fool for posting that ornament on her story… celebrities are ditzy af.” Another wrote, “cheers to our first pandemic of 2020, where millions of people died! Let’s celebrate that on a Christmas ornament!” Even though she received a great deal of backlash, many others defended Aniston’s choice of Christmas decoration, saying that she was simply trying to infuse a little bit of humor into an otherwise humorless situation. This fan wrote, “This was clearly meant with humor. Why are we giving this air with all the actual things in the world that we could be offended by? Don’t enable that faux rage in people, it’s not productive.”

https://twitter.com/myvillaneve/status/1342758276224720897?s=20

In fact, there were plenty of individuals who defended Aniston online amid this backlash. Check out what some of those fans are saying.

jennifer aniston is constantly shamed by media and now getting backlash for an ORNAMENT lets deal with the actual problematic people, she spent this whole year telling people to wear a mask and you would’ve known that if you actually paid attention to her but people clearly don’t — nami ♡ (@anistonsgf) December 26, 2020

If you’re trying to cancel Jennifer Aniston because of an ornament pic.twitter.com/IiCBcmahve — christina (@christinanyc443) December 26, 2020

Just saw that Jennifer Aniston is getting canceled over a “our first pandemic” ornament? My mom’s coworker gave her one for Christmas everyone here needs to calm down lol — Justice (@JessFaithMarie) December 26, 2020

Wait so y’all are really trying to cancel Jennifer Aniston over her Christmas ornament? pic.twitter.com/DXT2F5GFz8 — 𝒱𝑒𝑔𝒶𝓈 𝒾𝓈 𝒻𝑜𝓇 𝓁𝑜𝓋𝑒𝓇𝓈 (@Mrs_Walker1025) December 26, 2020

jennifer aniston is being canceled over an ORNAMENT… can y’all go outside or something this is ridiculous — hal (@90scardellini) December 26, 2020

If you’re getting mad at Jennifer Aniston over a once a year ornament. You are laughable https://t.co/ukk4HmtSZG — Rookie (@Rookiecub) December 26, 2020

