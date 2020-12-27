Celebrity

How Jennifer Aniston Almost Got ‘Canceled’ Over a Christmas Ornament

Jennifer Aniston’s choice of Christmas decoration back in 2020 caused a bit of a stir.

jennifer-aniston.jpg

Jennifer Aniston caused some serious controversy during the Christmas season back in 2020. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Aniston decorated her Christmas tree with an ornament that tied back to the medical emergency. On Christmas Day in 2020, Aniston showed off her wooden, “Our First Pandemic 2020” ornament. But, her post didn’t exactly land, as many took the actor to task for her choice of holiday decoration. 

It didn’t take long before some spoke out to say that Aniston’s post was tone-deaf amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, as Us Weekly noted. One user wrote, “Jennifer Aniston is a damn fool for posting that ornament on her story… celebrities are ditzy af.” Another wrote, “cheers to our first pandemic of 2020, where millions of people died! Let’s celebrate that on a Christmas ornament!” Even though she received a great deal of backlash, many others defended Aniston’s choice of Christmas decoration, saying that she was simply trying to infuse a little bit of humor into an otherwise humorless situation. This fan wrote, “This was clearly meant with humor. Why are we giving this air with all the actual things in the world that we could be offended by? Don’t enable that faux rage in people, it’s not productive.”

https://twitter.com/myvillaneve/status/1342758276224720897?s=20

In fact, there were plenty of individuals who defended Aniston online amid this backlash. Check out what some of those fans are saying.

