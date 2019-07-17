How Debby Ryan Said Goodbye to Late ‘Jessie’ Co-Star Cameron Boyce at ‘Bittersweet Celebration of Life’

A celebration of life was held this week for actor Cameron Boyce, who suddenly passed away on July 6 at age 20 after suffering a seizure in his sleep. Many of Boyce’s family members and friends attended the celebration, including his former Disney Channel co-star, Debby Ryan.

Ryan documented her time reflecting on Boyce’s life on Instagram, sharing a video of a table full of memories of the late actor, including photos, an art palette and a Los Angeles Lakers t-shirt and denim jacket.

“This effervescent soul attracted art, respect, poetry, kindness, community — what a gift to be brought together today in a deeply bittersweet celebration of a life we were so fortunate to intersect with,” she wrote in her caption. “His mom told me ‘He is our compass.’ and it’s showing, as all directions have pointed to love and light and togetherness. We love you Cameron. Thank you for what you’ve given us, and continue to give us.”

Boyce and Ryan starred together on the Disney Channel sitcom Jessie, which followed a nanny (Ryan) caring for the children of a wealthy New York City family, one of whom was played by Boyce.

After Boyce’s death, Ryan spoke out about her late co-star in an emotional Instagram post.

“This ripped me up. I keep trying and I can’t make anything make sense,” she wrote alongside a pair of photos of herself and Boyce. “He was blameless, and relentlessly joyful; he was good. Through and through, Cam is good, in all ways and to all people. And the most alive.”

“It’s wrong. I am so confused and devastated and angry,” she continued. “But that isn’t very Cam. He’d cast any shade of sadness or darkness in colors of positivity; he couldn’t help himself but to always leave you smiling, or laughing, or dancing. So sincere, kid Truth. He was good. My heart is with his parents, Vic and Libby, full of grace, and his wonderful sister Maya. An unimaginable sorrow.”

“There are beautiful connections and beams of light, ever present, truly the fingerprints of Cam still around and showing up in the midst of this,” Ryan’s post concluded. “I love him so much. Forever. You’re alive in the legacy of love you built, and I will keep that light burning in me for the rest of my journey. The world was robbed. We’re better for you.”

