Horror Movie Icon Only Has a Few Years to Live Following Cancer Diagnosis

Bruce Campbell is opening up about the seriousness of his cancer diagnosis, revealing that he has been given an estimated five-year prognosis.

The 68-year-old actor discussed his health during an appearance on The Adam Carolla Show, where he said doctors have given him roughly five years to live. Campbell has not disclosed the specific type of cancer he has.

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“I’m in a five-year prognosis. The type of cancer that I have, which I don’t want to get into, is, the current thing is a five-year deal,” Campbell said.

When host Adam Carolla asked whether that meant Campbell had five years to live, the actor responded, “Give or take.”

Despite the difficult outlook, Campbell said he is determined not to let the disease dictate how he spends his remaining time.

“I’ve decided though, pretty specifically, to live with it, not die from it,” he said.

Campbell first announced his diagnosis in March, describing his cancer at the time as “treatable” but not “curable.” He said treatment would require him to scale back some professional commitments, including appearances and convention events.

“I apologize if that’s a shock — it was to me too,” Campbell wrote on X when revealing the diagnosis.

The Evil Dead star also said he intended to continue working whenever possible, explaining that treatment and professional obligations do not always fit neatly together.

Campbell appeared on Carolla’s podcast while promoting his latest movie, Ernie & Emma, an independent film he wrote, directed, produced and stars in. The project follows a man dealing with the death of his wife, giving the film an unexpected connection to Campbell’s own thoughts about mortality.

“I’m moving on. I got a movie to promote. And when I promote this movie, I have nothing. I’m free and clear when I promote this movie mentally,” he said.

Campbell is best known for playing Ash Williams in the Evil Dead franchise, beginning with the 1981 original. He later reprised the character in Evil Dead II, Army of Darkness, and the television series Ash vs. Evil Dead.

His other credits include the Spider-Man trilogy, Burn Notice, and Sky High.

While Campbell has chosen not to reveal the specific cancer he is battling, he has been candid about his determination to continue living and working while undergoing treatment.

For now, the actor remains focused on his film, his career and making the most of the time ahead.