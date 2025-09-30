Honey Boo Boo Hit in Car Crash, Mama June Says

Alana Thompson, better known as Honey Boo Boo, was recently involved in a car accident and taken to the hospital.

Her mother, Mama June Shannon, revealed in an Instagram post last Friday that her 20-year-old daughter was involved in a T-bone crash in Denver, Colorado. She said in the attached video that “Somebody actually wasn’t paying attention and T-boned her on her road,” before noting that Alana was “lucky,” as the other driver (a 23-year-old man) was “going 40 miles an hour and probably wasn’t paying attention.”

“But anyway, with that being said, Alana is fine,” Shannon continued. “She was hit on the driver’s side of her car. It could have been a lot worse. She was [taken] to the hospital. She does have back pain, she is having some headache issues, but we are headed to Denver to be able to get her a rental car and to get her set.”

In the caption to the post, Shannon said “When you get that phone call … your stomach drops and all you can hear is someone hollering,” before being thankful because it “could’ve been a lot worse than it was.”

Thompson and Shannon were the breakout stars of TLC’s Toddlers & Tiaras in the late 2000s and early 2010s, before receiving their own spin-off series titled Here Comes Honey Boo Boo that ran from 2012 to 2014. Both series focused on Thompson, a child beauty pageant contestant. Now an adult, Thompson is in school for a degree in nursing.