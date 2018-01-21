Hollywood Stars Spotted at Women’s March Rallies

Women’s Marches were organized across the country on Saturday, with millions turning out to protest President Donald Trump‘s policies. Celebrities took part in several marches, including one at the Sundance Film Festival.

The rallies were held on the one-year anniversary of Trump’s inauguration. Last year’s marches were held the day after the inauguration. Political scientists estimated that between 3.3 million and 4.6 million marchers took part in the 2017 protests.

This weekend was also the start of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, meaning that dozens of celebrities were already in one place. They took part in the “Respect Rally” while there, reports The Wrap.

“Until we see legislation and policy and a president who respects our humanity… We must continue to gather and tell each other’s stories,” Tessa Thompson, who starred in Thor: Ragnarok, said during her speech.

Jane Fonda also spoke at Sundance, telling the crowd that change does not come just from protesting. “It comes through organizing,” she said.

Drew Barrymore was at the march in New York. “March for all women,” she wrote on Instagram. “And I am here on behalf of my beautiful gender and my loves of my life … my daughters Olive and Frankie.”

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio said 120,000 people were at the New York rally, but police said it could have been as many as 200,000 people.

Christie Brinkley also attended the New York rally.

The Los Angelses march attracted Eva Longoria, Olivia Munn, Scarlett Johansson, Ilana Glazer, Yvette Nicole Brown, Connie Britton, Adam Scott and Rachel Platten, reports TMZ. Elizabeth Banks, Constance Wu and others were there as well.

Natalie Portman told the crowd she received a letter from a man when she was 13 years old that outlined a “rape fantasy.”

“It is through human dedication and effort that we move forward,” Viola Davis said in Los Angeles. “And then when we don’t work, what happens is that time actually becomes an ally to the primitive forces of social stagnation. And the guardians of the status quo are in their oxygen tanks, keeping the old order alive.”

Photo credit: Araya Diaz / Getty Images