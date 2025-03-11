‘Hollyoaks’ Star Paul Danan’s Cause of Death Released

Former Hollyoaks star Paul Danan’s provisional cause of death has been announced. After the 46-year-old died on Jan. 15, an inquest has found the actor ingested a toxic combination of heroin, methadone and other drugs, according to the BBC.

The inquest, which released its provisional results before adjourning for a full hearing on May 28, determined Danan’s cause of death to be due to combined toxicity of heroin, methadone, coedine, pregabalin, cocaine, zopiclone, contributed to by benzodiazepine use.

Danan, who is best known for his role as troubled teenager Sol Patrick on Hollyoaks, a role he played from 1997 to 2001, also appeared on reality shows Celebrity Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother.

Representatives for Danan confirmed his passing a day after he was found dead at his home in Brislington, Bristol. “It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of Paul Danan at just 46 years old,” the statement, released on social media on Jan. 16, reads. “Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many. His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him.”

Danan’s representative asked for “privacy for Paul’s family, friends, and colleagues,” which includes his 8-year-old son Deniro, before concluding, “No further comments will be made at this time.”

Danan was open throughout the years about his mental health and substance use issues, revealing in 2019 that he had been checked into rehab 17 times. The following year, the actor went on to establish the Morning After Drama theater company, offering free workshops in the arts to people in recovery. Danan’s death came less than a year after he was hospitalized with respiratory failure due to a vaping addiction in June 2024.



Since the actor’s passing, court documents revealed that Danan was due to appear for a plea hearing on Jan. 16 after being charged with possession of cocaine and cannabis.