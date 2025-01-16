‘Hollyoaks’ and ‘Celebrity Love Island’ Star Dies Suddenly: Paul Danan Was 46

Paul Danan, the British actor and reality personality known best for his role as Sol Patrick on Hollyoaks, has died. He was 46.

Representatives for Danan confirmed the news on Thursday, Jan. 16 with a statement shared to Instagram. “It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of Paul Danan at just 46 years old,” the statement reads. “Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many. His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him.”

Danan’s cause of death has not been shared publicly, and the statement asked that “during this difficult time” people allow “privacy for Paul’s family, friends, and colleagues,” which includes his 8-year-old son Deniro. The post concluded, “No further comments will be made at this time.”

Danan stepped into the spotlight as troubled teenager Sol Patrick on Hollyoaks, a role he played from 1997 to 2001 and that earned him a Best Actor nomination at the Inside Soap Awards in 1999. Danan also appeared on children’s shows The Queen’s Nose and The Basil Brush Show as well as the medical drama Casualty. Danan also was a regular on British reality television, having appeared on Come Dine With Me, Celebrity Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother.

Danan was open over the years about his struggles with mental health and substance use, revealing in 2019 that he had been checked into rebab 17 times. The following year, Danan went on to establish the Morning After Drama theater company, offering free workshops in the arts to people in recovery.

This week, Danan was scheduled to appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court after being charged with cocaine and cannabis possession, as per the BBC.

Danan’s death comes less than a year after he was hospitalized with respiratory failure due to a vaping addiction in June 2024. The actor told The Sun at the time, “I’m upstairs puffing away on my vape then suddenly I lost my breath and collapsed. My family called for an ambulance and started giving me CPR, then police arrived and took over before paramedics took me to hospital. I was on a machine in [the] ICU and ended up with pneumonia. My family were warned I might not make it through the night. I’m so lucky.”

Danan’s doctor laid down the law with him at the time. “She told me, ‘Paul, you don’t know how serious this was and you are going to be in here for a while now, on this oxygen,’” he recalled. “She said if I ever smoke in any form again I risk being linked to an oxygen tank later on in life. She said that’s it now.”