Hip-Hop Legend Was ‘Physically Hurt’ While Being Arrested at Grammys: Details on Killer Mike’s Lawsuit

Killer Mike is taking legal action after his controversial arrest at the Grammys in 2024. According to Rolling Stone, the rapper claims S&S Labor Force was improper with their citizen’s arrest at the event on Feb, 4, 2024, shortly after Killer Mike won the Best Rap Album award for Michael, and Best Rap and Best Rap Performance for the song “Scientists & Engineers.”

“Defendants wrongly caused plaintiff to be falsely arrested and had him placed in jail during the remainder of the Grammy Awards Ceremony,” the lawsuit reads. “Plaintiff was therefore deprived of the valuable opportunity to be present at the awards ceremony where he was scheduled to appear on primetime television in front of a huge international audience to appear and speak and be recognized on the telecast for his historic achievements.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 21: Rapper Killer Mike performs during Mayor Andre Dickens Presents After The Masked Ball at The Dome Atlanta on December 21, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Killer Mike filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court earlier in February, also adding in claims of false imprisonment, false arrest, imprisonment, assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

The incident stemmed from Killer Mike attempting to walk from the media center at the event to the red carpet area. A security guard then reportedly stopped the group, reportedly ignored their credentials, and then prevented the rapper from leaving the area.

“Despite plaintiff’s multiple attempts to clarify his identity and purpose for being in that secured area and his direct need to access the red-carpet area for scheduled public statements and to take photographs, defendants refused plaintiff any forward movement,” the lawsuit adds. “When plaintiff sought to leave the area, defendants physically assaulted and battered him to prevent him from leaving by grabbing his arm and telling him to remain there.

“Even though plaintiff sought to explain the situation in a respectful way, defendants used physical force to invade plaintiff’s bodily autonomy, using hands to touch plaintiff’s person in a manner both offensive and harmful without any justification or provocation from plaintiff, and to restrain him against his will,” the lawsuit continues. “Defendants then surrounded plaintiff with multiple security guards and wrongfully detained plaintiff and confined his movements through physical force. Defendants used their position of authority to degrade, embarrass and physically hurt plaintiff in public view, subjecting him to emotional distress and public humiliation.”

S&S, also known as JRM Private Security responded to the lawsuit and allegations as “undfounded,” according to Rolling Stone.

“We have thorough protocols in place to ensure all actions taken by our security personnel adhere to the law and our company standards. The claim in question appears to be based on misinformation and lacks credible evidence,” they told the outlet.