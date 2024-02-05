Rapper Leaves Grammys in Handcuffs After Winning Three Awards

Killer Mike had an interesting time at the 2024 g Awards. The Atlanta-born rapper, real name Michael Santiago Render, won three awards during the show's pre-recorded ceremony. The main telecast was scheduled to begin promptly at 5 PM PST. He won in all three categories he was nominated in best rap song and best rap performance for his track "Scientists and Engineers," and best rap album for Michael, his sixth studio album released in June 2023. But the evening ended short, with no after-parties for the rapper. Variety reported that he was handcuffed and escorted by police out of the Grammy Awards. Reporter Chris Gardner broke the news with his videos on X/Twitter live from the event. The media outlet has reached out to Killer Mike's representatives and the LAPD for more information and has yet to hear back. A member of the rapper's team alleges he may be released this evening, and it's unclear what charges he was arrested on. As he was taken away, someone yelled: 'Free Mike!'

An official tells someone on his team that it’s possible he may be released later tonight from the arena. Unclear if he’s being booked here and what he’s charged with. Trying to find out. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/undjtECFu1 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024

Killer Mike made his debut on Outkast's fourth album Stankonia. He later appeared on their Grammy Award-winning single "The Whole World" from their greatest hits album, Big Boi and Dre Present... Outkast.

Outside of rap, Killer Mike is a respected social and civil rights activist. His released a six-episode docu-series, Trigger Warning with Killer Mike, which chronicled the investigation into social issues that plague Black Americans that was released on Netflix in January 2019. His weekly interview program for PBS, Love & Respect received an Emmy Award in 2022.

This is a developing story.