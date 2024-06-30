Major Update on Killer Mike's Grammy Arrest Case

Good news for Grammy-winning rapper and activist, Killer Mike. He won't face criminal charges over the incident that took place at the 2024 Grammy Awards this past February. Nearly immediately after taking home multiple awards on music's biggest night, he was taken out in handcuffs and released hours later, appearing at after-parties. The Associated Press reports an altercation involving the actor occurred due to an issue between him ad security. "As you can imagine, there was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter," he said in statement after the ordeal. "We experienced an over-zealous security guard but my team and I have the utmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing." When he was detained, he was booked on a misdemeanor.

His wins at the 2024 ceremony came over 20 years after taking home his first batch of awards at the Grammy's. For the 2024 ceremony, he won for best rap son for the single, "Scientists & Engineer." The single features Andre 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane. He also won best rap album for "Michael." His previous Grammy came in 2003 when he won for "The Whole World" for best rap performance by a duo or group.

While leaving the Crypto.com Arena in L.A., fans could be heard in the background video footage captured on the night of the incident yelling "Free Mike." In response to fan's concerns, Mike noted in a statement that his team received "a number of calls from concerned fans and colleagues wanting to know if I was OK." "I greatly appreciate the concern and support, but I am better than OK," Mike said.

On Wednesday, June 26, the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office revealed no charges would be pressed against the rapper. "Mr. Render has successfully completed the Office's Hearing process, including a community service requirement that was imposed," a representative from the L.A. City Attorney's Office told PEOPLE in a statement.