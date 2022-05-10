Hilary Duff Poses Nude on 'Women's Health' Cover

✖

Hilary Duff is baring it all! The 34-year-old How I Met Your Father star stripped down for the cover of Women's Health's May/June 2022 Body Issue, opening up about finding confidence in her body as she's gotten older and become a mother of three. When it comes to her choice to go nude for the magazine, Duff said she's "proud" of her body.

"I'm proud that it's produced three children for me," she shared. "I've gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through. I also want people to know a makeup artist was there putting glow all over my body and someone put me in the most flattering position." Looking back on how she developed the relationship with her body she has now, Duff said having daughter Banks, now 3, shifted her perspective.

"Perhaps after having Banks [in 2018]," she told the magazine of when she found peace with her body. "I didn't even know if I was going to have the opportunity to have another child [after the divorce]. So, being a mom again, maybe. It was a whole mix of things-of being settled and realizing that I'm powerful and talented and smart. All mental things."

When it comes to what she loves most about her body, the former Disney star reflected, "I think that, at 34, I have just gained a lot of respect for my body. It's taken me all the places I need to go. It's helped me build a beautiful family. I feel like the older I get, the more confident I get in my own skin.... I'm really just fascinated by one, being a woman. And two, all the changes that your body can go through throughout your lifetime."

Duff also opened up about the canceled plans to reboot Lizzie McGuire on Disney+ back in 2020. "She had to be 30 years old doing 30-year-old things. She didn't need to be doing bong rips and having one-night stands all the time, but it had to be authentic," Duff recalled of the creative differences that ultimately led to the project's end. "I think they got spooked."