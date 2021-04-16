Hilary Duff Gets Real About Refusing to Get Intimate While Pregnant

✖

Mother of three Hilary Duff has never shied away from sharing some of the less Instagram-ready aspects of parenthood and pregnancy. Duff recently welcomed her third child, daughter Mae James Bair, and she stopped by Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast with host Dr. Elliot Berlin to talk about her third pregnancy and how it was different from her first two.

Mae James Bair is Duff's second child with husband Matthew Koma -- she shares her oldest son, Luka, with her ex Mike Comrie -- and the Younger star revealed that she was completely uninterested in sex during her third trimester. "Sex really was not interesting for me at all this time around. So toward the end, where with Banks that felt like a really helpful-slash-fun tool, this time I was like, 'Nope, not for me,'" Duff explained. "And it like annoyed me majorly when people would say, 'You know what really gets things started?' I'm like, 'Nope!'"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff)

"Poor Matt, but maybe not," she joked. "Maybe he was like, 'This is for the better right now.'" She admitted that she was "totally down" to have sex in her previous pregnancies, but that something felt different this time around. "I don't know if it was maybe having more kids and trying to keep up with everybody that just made it kind of at night feeling exhausted and just really not like a ton of time," Duff explained. "I felt like a little more protective of my body this time around."

Duff was a virtual guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March, and while she claimed that the third was her "best pregnancy yet," she also explained that she had to deal with "Lightning Crotch," a particularly painful pregnancy side effect. "I didn’t have it with the other kids so I text my midwife the other day and I was like, ‘What’s up with the stabbing pains in my vagina? I’m not feeling this.’ It feels awful, like you’re being struck by lightning," she told guest host former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin. "She just wrote back and was like, ‘Oh, lightning crotch,’ like it was no big thing. I was like, ‘This is quite traumatic.’ It’ll just strike and all of a sudden you’re doubled over then it’s gone."