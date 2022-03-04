Hilary Duff Keeps Hope for ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot Alive After Disney+ Adds Mature Options

Hilary Duff doesn’t want to be left out of the Disney+ reboot mania. The streaming service has gained lots of momentum with reboots of classics like That’s So Raven in a re-imagined version of the show in Raven’s Home. The latter is set to premiere its fifth season. Also on the list is The Proud Family, led by Kyla Pratt. Fans can’t get enough, and now Duff says she’s hopeful her popular sitcom Lizzie McGuire will be greenlit in reboot form in the near future.

In a recent interview on the In Her Shoes podcast, Duff says she “loves” discussing the potential revival. “The internet seems to explode whenever Lizzie stuff is brought up,” she said. “I think there’s always a possibility there.” She added: “And even if she’s 40,” she added, “I don’t think people care. It’s always going to be somewhat interesting to people to see where she ended up.”

Lizzie McGuire aired on the Disney Channel for two seasons on Disney Channel between 2001 and 2004. A film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, was released in 2003.

Spinoff discussions have been in talks since the series went off the air. A show starring Duff and the original cast was confirmed in 2019 with Disney+. But in Dec. 2020 Duff said the reboot was not moving forward.

At the time, the now 34-year-old penned a message on Instagram regarding movement on production had stalled. “I’ve been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life,” she worte in part. “She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans’ loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me. I know the efforts and conversations have been everything trying to make a reboot work, but sadly [and] despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen.”

She continued: “I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves,” she added. “We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her. I’m very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn’t align. Hey now, this is what 2020’s made of.”