Gwyneth Paltrow Facing Immense Backlash for Her Daily Wellness Routine

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a detailed breakdown of her daily wellness routine in a new interview this week to share with fans how she keeps healthy. The responses make it quite clear that not many want to follow her example. One person even compared her routine to "colonoscopy prep." Paltrow, 50, joined Dr. Will Cole for the March 13 episode of Dear Media's podcast The Art of Being Well. Cole asked the Goop founder what her wellness routine looks like today. Paltrow said she eats dinner "early in the evening," and then does a "nice intermittent" fast. She then eats something at around 12. In the morning, Paltrow tries to avoid foods that will "spike my blood sugar," so she will have coffee. She likes soup for lunch, specifically bone broth. "I try to do one hour of movement, so I'll either take a walk or I'll do pilates or I'll do my Tracy Anderson," Paltrow said before she does a "dry brush" and visits her infrared sauna for 30 minutes. "And then for dinner, I try to eat, you know, according to paleo," Paltrow explained. "So lots of vegetables. It's really important for me to support my detox."

'Sounds like a colonoscopy prep' "This isn't [wellness]," Cadillac captioned her response. This is DISORDERED. THIS IS NOT ENOUGH FOOD, especially for someone that is 5'9". Please stop following and listening to celebrities for your health and wellness advice." "This literally sounds like a colonoscopy prep," one person wrote on TikTok. "Is starving wellness?" another wondered.

'What is she detoxing from if she doesn't eat?' (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images) "What is she detoxing from if she doesn't eat?" one person asked. "So coffee and bone broth are meals now," another wrote.

'Does she know the liver does the detox for you' (Photo: Brian Stukes/Getty Images) "Does she know the liver does the detox for you and you can just eat food," one person wrote. "This is a roundabout way of saying she's on a liquid diet basically," another commented.