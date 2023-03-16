Gwyneth Paltrow Facing Immense Backlash for Her Daily Wellness Routine
Gwyneth Paltrow shared a detailed breakdown of her daily wellness routine in a new interview this week to share with fans how she keeps healthy. The responses make it quite clear that not many want to follow her example. One person even compared her routine to "colonoscopy prep."
Paltrow, 50, joined Dr. Will Cole for the March 13 episode of Dear Media's podcast The Art of Being Well. Cole asked the Goop founder what her wellness routine looks like today. Paltrow said she eats dinner "early in the evening," and then does a "nice intermittent" fast. She then eats something at around 12.
In the morning, Paltrow tries to avoid foods that will "spike my blood sugar," so she will have coffee. She likes soup for lunch, specifically bone broth. "I try to do one hour of movement, so I'll either take a walk or I'll do pilates or I'll do my Tracy Anderson," Paltrow said before she does a "dry brush" and visits her infrared sauna for 30 minutes. "And then for dinner, I try to eat, you know, according to paleo," Paltrow explained. "So lots of vegetables. It's really important for me to support my detox."
'Bone broth is not a meal'
TikTok users were horrified by Paltrow's routine, with many suggesting that it was responsible for her looking older than she is. Lauren Cadillac, a popular TikTok user and a registered dietician, shared her response to Paltrow's interview and was shocked. When Paltrow mentioned that she had bone broth for lunch, Cadillac covered her mouth in horror, adding, "Bone broth is not a meal."
'Sounds like a colonoscopy prep'
"This isn't [wellness]," Cadillac captioned her response. This is DISORDERED. THIS IS NOT ENOUGH FOOD, especially for someone that is 5'9". Please stop following and listening to celebrities for your health and wellness advice."
"This literally sounds like a colonoscopy prep," one person wrote on TikTok. "Is starving wellness?" another wondered.
'What is she detoxing from if she doesn't eat?'
"What is she detoxing from if she doesn't eat?" one person asked. "So coffee and bone broth are meals now," another wrote.
'Does she know the liver does the detox for you'
"Does she know the liver does the detox for you and you can just eat food," one person wrote. "This is a roundabout way of saying she's on a liquid diet basically," another commented.
'Collective eye roll'
"Coffee on an empty stomach is no bueno y'all," one person wrote. "I take two really big gulps of air like twice every hour and am like so satisfied all day," one person joked. "Can we all do a collective eye roll," another wrote.
'Perfect material for an SNL skit'
In another clip from her interview with Cole, Paltrow admitted to using antioxidant IVs to get a dose of vitamins. She said she receives glutathione, which promotes tissue building and boosts the immune system, and phosphatidylcholine, which is found in common foods and aids fat metabolism, notes the New York Post. "That's my favorite IV when I can find them," she said of phosphatidylcholine. "They're quite hard to find. Those make me feel so good."
Many who saw this clip felt it made Paltrow more unrelatable to the average person. "Tell me you're unrelatable without telling me your unrelatable," one person wrote. "This is PERFECT material for an SNL skit. This is really unbelievable," another wrote.prev