Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Suspended From Twitter After Gwyneth Paltrow Prank

Hilary Duff's husband, Matthew Koma, claims he was suspended from Twitter because of a Gwyneth Paltrow prank he played during the actress' ski trial. Koma, 35, shared a screenshot with fans on Instagram, showing Twitter telling him he was permanently suspended from the social media platform. He was also banned from creating a new account.

"Goodbye Twitter: The troll was worth it," the musician captioned the screenshot in a since-expired Instagram Story post on Tuesday, reports Us Weekly. He was banned after he changed his Twitter profile to a courtroom picture of Paltrow. He also changed the name on his page to "Gwyneth Paltrow," but his handle remained "@matthewkoma."

"Thank you for all the kind messages today. Closure's hard," Koma wrote in another Instagram Story post. "But it's a community like you guys that keeps me positive and looking forward to the next time I find the opportunity to impersonate a celebrity on a social media platform. Big thanks @gwenythpaltrow [sic] for the inspiration."

Koma continued making fun of Paltrow on Wednesday. He shared several posts using a meme generator created to promote the upcoming Barbie movie. "This Barbie is not Gwenyth Paltrow but is Gwenyth Paltrow," he captioned one post, which included a picture of himself. He then posted another one with Paltrow, writing, "This Barbie is no longer on Twitter."

It's unclear what tweets specifically got Koma banned since his Twitter page is completely deactivated. However, one fan screenshot surfaced showing him responding to a joke about the picture of Paltrow talking to defendant Terry Sanderson after she won the ski trial case. "I'll take my dollar now," the picture was captioned. "Same man," Koma replied, impersonating Paltrow.

Koma, who co-wrote DJ Zedd and Foxes' Grammy-winning song "Clarity," is known for being a prankster. During a stop on The Kelly Clarkson Show in January, Duff said Koma once put pictures of the Jonas Brothers over them in family photos to see how long it would take her to notice. "He's a really great prankster and, honestly, some of the posts on Instagram ... if you don't follow him on Instagram, it's quite a laugh," Duff said, notes Page Six. "Sometimes his stuff is so weird it goes over my head. I'm, like, 'I didn't get that one,' and then the other ones I'm, like, 'I'm dead. You're so funny.'"

The How I Met Your Father star married Koma in 2019. They share two daughters, Banks, 4, and Mae, 2. Duff and her ex-husband Mike Comrie are also parents to son Luca, 11.