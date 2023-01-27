Hilary Duff Gives 'Optimistic' Update on Potential 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot

Lizzie McGuire fans were disappointed when the reboot series was canceled before it even began. Now, series star Hilary Duff has given an "optimistic" update on the revival potentially happening. During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the actress discussed Disney+ choosing not to move forward with the show, and how complicated the decision was for everyone involved.

"Disney+ was very new, and I think they were figuring out their ..." she said, trailing off, "and we were figuring out our ..." She then added, "I'm optimistic." Back in 2019, the Lizzie McGuire reboot was announced, but then it was canceled the following year. In 2021, during an interview with SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Duff offered some insight. "I think they are really trying to figure out what kind of content they want living on Disney+, and that doesn't totally align with, like, where I see Lizzie right now," she said. "I'm very protective of her and they're very protective of her."

In a March 2020 Instagram post, Duff explained her position on the revival complications, saying she "was incredibly excited to launch 'Lizzie' on D+ and my passion remains! However, I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans' relationship with LIZZIE who, like, me, grew up seeing themselves in her. I'd be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old's journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating."

"It's important to me that just as her experience as a preteen / teenager navigating her life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable," she continued. "It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again." At this time, there has been no new news regarding what may come of the Lizzie McGuire reboot.

Duff is currently starring in How I Met Your Father, a spinoff/reboot of How I Met Your Mother. It seems, however, that she has not taken the idea of a Lizzie McGuire revival off the table. Notably, along with Duff, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas were all set to reprise their roles of Jo, Sam, and Matt McGuire, respectively, in the follow-up series. If the reboot does still happen, it's unclear if the rest of the Lizzie McGuire original cast would return.