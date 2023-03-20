Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to Backlash Over Her Diet

Gwyneth Paltrow is responding to criticism over her diet. The 50-year-old Goop founder, who received backlash after revealing she eats bone broth for lunch and vegetables for dinner during The Art of Being Well podcast with Dr. Will Cole, clarified details of her diet Friday during a Q&A session on her Instagram Story.

"I think it's important for everybody to know that I was doing a podcast with my doctor. So, this is a person I've been working with for over two years now to deal with some chronic stuff," she said in a video. "I have long COVID, and the way it manifests for me is very high levels of inflammation over time. So, I've been working with Dr. Cole to really focus on foods that aren't inflammatory."

The Oscar winner continued that she eats "lots of cooked vegetables, all kinds of protein, healthy carbs to really lower inflammation" and that it's been "working really well" for her. She continued, "This is based on my medical results and extensive testing that I've done over time." Paltrow added that her podcast appearance was "not meant to be advice for anybody else" but was just what she's found to be "very powerful and very positive" personally.

Paltrow clarified, "This is not to say I eat this way all day, every day. And by the way, I eat far more than bone broth and vegetables. I eat full meals, and I also have a lot of days of eating whatever I want. You know, eating french fries and whatever. My baseline really has been to try to be healthy and eat foods that will really calm the system down."

During her appearance on The Art of Being Well, the actress told Dr. Cole of her daily routine, "I eat dinner early in the evening. I do a nice intermittent fast. I usually eat something about 12. In the morning, I'll have something that won't spike my blood sugar, so I have coffee. But I really like soup for lunch. I have bone broth for lunch a lot of the days." Paltrow also makes sure to have "one hour of movement" each day that consists of a walk, pilates or a Tracy Anderson fitness routine. Then for dinner, the actress sticks typically to the Paleo diet, which is "lots of vegetables" in her case. "It's really important for me to support my detox," she added.