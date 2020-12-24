Hilaria Baldwin Calls out Body Shaming as Amy Schumer Apologizes for Pseudo Repost Joke

✖

Hilaria Baldwin is calling out body shamers after Amy Schumer's joking recreation of her photo sparked nasty comments about her physique. The wife of Alec Baldwin and mother of five children, 36, took to Instagram with a video Tuesday to share what she thought was unkind about the comments on Schumer's repost of a photo of her in her underwear with 3-month son Eduardo.

Baldwin shared that while she has posted "a million photos like that" in the past, things only turned when Schumer recreated the photo on her own account. The yoga instructor added that she wasn't blaming Schumer for what happened. "Now, I love jokes. I think it was very funny. I actually don't understand it very well, the joke, but some people tried to explain it to me so I can kind of get it," she continued. "But I love jokes. I love making fun of myself. I love when other people make fun of me. What is the point in living life if you're not laughing? You guys all know I make fun of my husband all the time and if you're gonna dish it out, you better be able to accept it back."

The concern for Baldwin came when the comment section turned into "body shaming" her. "If you're doing body inclusivity, that's body inclusivity for all," shesaid. "There's that whole thing of 'oh moms don't look like that.' Some moms do. This mom does. And I am included in the inclusivity." She went on to defend her Instagram activity, saying, "I do look a certain way. This is what I look like. I come from smaller people. I have been a fitness person my entire life. There you go. Period, end of story," before begging people to be "a little bit kinder because everybody is suffering mentally."

Baldwin also defended Schumer on her Instagram Story, adding of the comedian, who deleted her post, "I don't think she was making fun of me. I think she was just being silly and the problem was what other people did with that." Schumer apologized in the comments of Baldwin's video as well, writing "I'm sorry!" only to be reassured she did nothing wrong. "Girl, don’t even apologize! You always make me laugh," Baldwin responded. "My only intentions were to address some of the the not so namaste behavior some people went running wild with after. You don’t need to take responsibility for their actions. Much love and light xoxo."