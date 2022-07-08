Henry Winkler Catches Some Flak for His Latest Fishing Photo

Henry Winkler may be beloved among fans of his portrayal of Fonzie in Happy Days, but he isn't receiving the same fanfare among animal lovers. The 75-year-old actor, whose net worth is a reported $40 million, is catching some flak online after he excitedly shared a post documenting his most recent fishing excursion.

The end of a perfect day !! pic.twitter.com/lLewwuCO25 — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) July 6, 2022

On Wednesday, Winkler took to Twitter to once again show off his latest catch. In the post, the actor shared a photo of himself beaming as he held up his day's catch, captioning the image, "the end of a perfect day !!" In recent years, Winkler has been known to fill his days with relaxing and leisurely activities such as fishing, with the actor frequently sharing highlights from his excursions with fans online. His most recent post, however, didn't seem to go over too well with some Twitter users. Shortly after Winkler shared the update, his replies were inundated with negative responses from those concerned about the fish's wellbeing, with some criticizing Winkler for taking part in the activity as others urged him to simply place the fish back in the water. Others were more bothered by those taking issue with Winkler's hobby. Keep scrolling to see what fans had to say.